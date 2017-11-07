DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Durham police have located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured on Saturday.
It happened right before midnight on Holloway Street near Hoover Road.
Officials said that the man was crossing the street when an SUV heading west on Holloway Street, toward downtown, hit him.
On Tuesday, police found the SUV on Rochelle Street; however, the suspect is still at large.
The victim remains in the hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.