Durham police locate car involved in hit-and-run; suspect still at large

Police said this car was involved in the hit-and-run (Credit: Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police have located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured on Saturday.

It happened right before midnight on Holloway Street near Hoover Road.

Officials said that the man was crossing the street when an SUV heading west on Holloway Street, toward downtown, hit him.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

On Tuesday, police found the SUV on Rochelle Street; however, the suspect is still at large.

The victim remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hit and runhit and run accidentdurham county newsdurham policecrimeDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Former Raleigh teacher charged with sex offense with student
Wayne County man accused of having sex with 13-year-old
Search is on for Knightdale carjacking suspect
State plan will make NC highways better lit at night
Guests sickened by carbon monoxide at Fayetteville hotel
Person Co. deputies make arrest in cold case murder
Two accused of human trafficking in NC, other states
Yes, even you can do something to prevent child abuse
Show More
Watch: NC deputies use drone to find missing woman
TX church gunman once escaped from mental health center
Wake County man charged with hurting child
A glimpse of the Triangle's pitch to be Amazon's HQ2
ARCTIC AIR BLOWING IN: First hard freeze coming this week
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
More Photos