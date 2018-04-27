Durham police make arrest in death of China Wok restaurant owner

Maurice Owen Wiley

Police have made an arrest in the death of a Durham restaurant owner who was shot and killed in his driveway earlier this month.Maurice Owen Wiley, Jr., 28, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree burglary, six counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle or residence causing serious bodily injury and six counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle or residence.Hong Zheng -- owner of China Wok -- was attacked and shot to death in his driveway in the 4600 block of Carlton Crossing Drive on April 15.Zheng, 42, and his wife, Shirley, had just closed China Wok for the night.Their family said they believe Zheng was targeted, following a string of robberies during the past few years."What do you get? Looking at how I'm lying here. What happened to my family," said a grief-stricken Shirley Chan, Zheng's wife, days after the shooting.Cyndy Yu-Robinson, a board member for North Carolina Asian Americans Together, said targeted attacks on Asian American businesses have spiked during the past four years."It's perceived that Asians have a cash-based business, they're unarmed, they're defenseless and they may have language barriers where they can get help," said Yu-Robinson.