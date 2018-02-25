Durham police: Man killed in stabbing on Avondale Drive

Durham Police are investigating a stabbing that left a 60-year-old man dead Saturday morning.Officers responded to a call at the 2000 block of Avondale Drive shortly before 1 am.When officers arrived on the scene they found Willie Lee Gibson lying on the ground in the parking lot with an apparent stab wound.Gibson was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later.Tysheem Leblanc, 20, has been arrested and charged with murder, according to police.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.