Durham police: Man killed in stabbing on Avondale Drive

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Durham Police are investigating a stabbing that left a 60-year-old man dead Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call at the 2000 block of Avondale Drive shortly before 1 am.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Willie Lee Gibson lying on the ground in the parking lot with an apparent stab wound.

Gibson was transported to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

Tysheem Leblanc, 20, has been arrested and charged with murder, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
