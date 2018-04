EMBED >More News Videos Two arrested after fight at Northgate Mall.

Two armed men were arrested after an altercation with a third man Friday at Northgate Mall.The Durham County Sheriff's Office said security chased all three men to an area near the BB&T bank.Two of the men were taken into custody.Both had weapons, the sheriff's office said. One man allegedly had drugs and drug paraphernalia.Deputies are still searching for the third man.The incident remains under investigation.