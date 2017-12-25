Durham woman asks public to help find missing father, sister's mother

Tierra Mann and Carl Adams (from left to right) (Credit: April Adams)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
A Durham woman is begging for the public's help in finding her missing father and half-sister's mother.

Police said Carl Adams, 70, and Tierra Mann, 35, have been missing since Dec. 19.



According to the man's daughter, April, Mann is the mother of her half-sister.



Records show the pair was last seen on Sprucewood Drive.

According to the family, Adams and his son were picked up from the John Avery Boys and Girls Club around 8:30 p.m. by Mann and her younger sister.

The son and sister were then dropped off at Sprucewood Drive around 10 p.m.; Adams and Mann left together.

Adams is described as a black male, 5' 7", and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, blue jeans, and fishing hat.

Mann is described as a black female, 5' 3", and 100 pounds. She has short, straight black hair, brown eyes, a tattoo on her left arm, and a scar on her forehead.

They may be in a gray 2017 Toyota 4Runner.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. M. Richards at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29320, the Durham Police Department's Main Desk at (919) 560-4427, or 911.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing persondurham policedurham county newsDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snow in the Triangle? Maybe...
'Sound of Music' actress Heather Menzies-Urich dies at 68
Harnett County woman killed in Christmas Eve house fire
Fayetteville woman allegedly kidnapped by ex-boyfriend found safe
NC couple saves lives at separate locations on Christmas Eve
Thousands turn out for Raleigh Christmas Parade
Virgina teen charged with murdering girlfriend's parents
Elderly couple says 60 lbs of pot were for Christmas gifts
Show More
'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested
Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral holds first Christmas mass
Grocery stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas
Claire's pulls children's makeup over asbestos concerns
5 killed after plane attempted takeoff at airport 'socked in with fog'
More News
Photos
Step-by-step: Star Wars Christmas Cookies
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
PHOTOS: Looking for Christmas ideas? Why not a shelter pup
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
More Photos