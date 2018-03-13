EDUCATION

Apex students talk walkout, gun violence at town hall

EMBED </>More Videos

The meeting took place at the Halle Cultural Arts Center in Apex.

Josh Chapin
APEX, NC (WTVD) --
Students across the country, including here in the Triangle - plan on walking out of school Wednesday to honor the 17 people killed at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last month. The walkout also is intended to press lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws.

On Tuesday night, students, parents and community leaders spoke about the walkout in addition to having a town-hall style meeting about what's going on across the country.

The meeting took place at the Halle Cultural Arts Center in Apex and was organized in part by Blue Lights College.



"Every time an incident like this happens, we yell that it's not time to talk about gun laws," said Eva Pecora, a junior at Apex Friendship High School. "But I feel like this incident, in particular, is the last straw."

Pecora was one of a handful of students who participated.

"My focus is on mental illness," said another high school student. "Just because you have a gun does not automatically make you dangerous."

Students told ABC11 the walkout should last between 10 a.m. and 10:17 a.m. Wednesday - one minute to honor every life lost.

"This is about standing up for change and all of our students here will be doing that Wednesday," said Jacques Gilbert, captain at the Apex Police Department and president of Blue Lights College.



Parents and students dialogued with security experts and local law enforcement.

"I hope that there are a few of us other than ourselves that actually feel passionate about stuff like this and realize this could happen to us and any other school around us and we should take measures to change that," said Pecora.

The school resource officer said there will be more officers patrolling around the Apex schools participating in the walkout just as a precaution.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationtown hall meetinggun safetystudent safetyprotestApexWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Hoke County HS student denied school bus ride because of outfit
North Texas teachers get pistol training
Students plan Wednesday walkout at Wake County schools
Proposal would allow unarmed volunteers to safeguard Cumberland students
More Education
Top Stories
1 man dead, 1 remains hospitalized after shooting in Garner
Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Hoke County HS student denied school bus ride because of outfit
Elderly wife killed, husband severely burned in violent home invasion
Students plan Wednesday walkout at Wake County schools
FBI arrests youth basketball coach who recorded players undressing
Fayetteville police make arrest in 2011 rape case
Fayetteville man charged after police confiscate large amount of drugs
Show More
Dog dies after being placed in overhead bin on United flight, airline confirms
Police: Two charged in string of Raleigh robberies
Troopers report more than 400 collisions since snow blew in
NCGOP ups ante vs. Gov. Cooper, calls for federal investigation
Car linked to death of pastor's wife has been located
More News
Top Video
Hoke County HS student denied school bus ride because of outfit
Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
NCGOP ups ante vs. Gov. Cooper, calls for federal investigation
Fayetteville police make arrest in 2011 rape case
More Video