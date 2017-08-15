ECLIPSE

Bad glasses force Wake County elementary school to cancel eclipse party

Amazon is issuing refunds to customers who purchased potentially unsafe eclipse glasses. (KTRK)

Derek Rowles
Students at Holly Grove Elementary School in Wake County will remain in the classroom during the Great American Solar Eclipse.

In an email to parents on Tuesday, Principal Kathy Knezevic announced the outside viewing on Monday, August 21st has been canceled to ensure student safety. "The glasses we ordered from Amazon did not meet safety standards and the order was cancelled," Knezevic wrote. According to the email the eclipse will stream live in all of the classrooms. The principal says the school will assist parents who want to check their children out early to observe the eclipse with their family.

RELATED STORY: Amazon offering refunds for faulty eclipse glasses

ABC11 also learned on Tuesday, Thales Academy will operate on an early release schedule. In an email to parents, Thales Academy Administrator Heather Brame announced all students K-5 will dismiss from school using the regular carpool system at 12:15 p.m.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationwake county newseclipse
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ECLIPSE
Officials warn of heavy traffic ahead of solar eclipse
Where to find the eclipse parties in the Carolinas
Denny's offering all-you-can-eat eclipse 'mooncakes'
Amazon offering refunds for faulty eclipse glasses
More eclipse
EDUCATION
Orange County Board of Education bans Confederate flag
Raleigh Rescue Mission gives 2K backpacks to those in need
NC State ranks No. 1 in NC for best education value
NC State Class of 2021 ready to move in
More Education
Top Stories
Gov. Cooper writes op-ed saying Confederate monuments should come down
Deputies arrest protester who helped pull down Durham Confederate statue
Trump condemns 'alt-left,' both sides in Charlottesville
In NC, local officials can't remove Confederate memorials
82nd rips into man wearing hat, giving Nazi salute
Confederate flag removed from toppled statue in Durham
Wilson man charged in Christmas Eve quadruple murder
Orange County Board of Education bans Confederate flag
Show More
Who's behind these postcards?
Where to find the eclipse parties in the Carolinas
Harnett County sheriff IDs man, woman found dead in car
Man charged in Timothy McVeigh-style Oklahoma City bomb plot
Mannequins in Cary Belk arranged to resemble Nazi salute
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Protesters march in Durham, tear down Confederate statue
PHOTOS: Charlottesville Confederate monument protest
'Ninja Warrior' course a big hit in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
More Photos