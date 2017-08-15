Students at Holly Grove Elementary School in Wake County will remain in the classroom during the Great American Solar Eclipse.In an email to parents on Tuesday, Principal Kathy Knezevic announced the outside viewing on Monday, August 21st has been canceled to ensure student safety. "The glasses we ordered from Amazon did not meet safety standards and the order was cancelled," Knezevic wrote. According to the email the eclipse will stream live in all of the classrooms. The principal says the school will assist parents who want to check their children out early to observe the eclipse with their family.ABC11 also learned on Tuesday, Thales Academy will operate on an early release schedule. In an email to parents, Thales Academy Administrator Heather Brame announced all students K-5 will dismiss from school using the regular carpool system at 12:15 p.m.