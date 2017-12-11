  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Chicago boy, 4, reads 100 books in one day, parents stream on Facebook

Caleb Green, 4, of Chicago, read 100 books in one day. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
In one day, a 4-year-old Chicago boy read 100 books, including his favorites about Ninja turtles and dogs.

As Caleb Green's reading marathon got started on Saturday, his parents decided to stream it on Facebook Live. He got a couple thousand views from people as far away as Florida.

And every time he finished 10 books, he did a little dance.

"I like to read and I want to read some more like my sister," Caleb said.



When Caleb first told his parents about his goal, they scoured their bookshelves. When they came up short, some friends dropped by with more books.

"I was like, 100, son? That's a lot of books. So at first, I had the gut reaction to talk him down a little bit but he was like, 'No, I want to read 100,'" his father Sylus Green said.

Dad said he's inspired.

"I learned to just dream bigger and I am going to set unrealistic goals for myself this coming year and I'm going to be inspired by Caleb to not quit on him and just push through it," he said.



As for Caleb, he has big plans for the future.

"I want to be a basketball player. When I am 22 I want to be an astronaut and when I'm 23 I want to be a Ninja Turtle," he said.

