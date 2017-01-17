EDUCATION

Thrifty Cumberland County teacher who loves cooking shares tips on 'Rachael Ray'
Carmen Johnson is an art teacher with a love of cooking.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Carmen Johnson is a teacher, but she feels as much at home in the kitchen as she is in a school classroom, where she teaches students to be creative.

The Cumberland County teacher will get to share her tips and tricks in the kitchen on the "Rachael Ray Show."

An arts teacher for nearly 30 years. Johnson said she is an ardent Rachael Ray fan. Her love of cooking runs in her family.

"My dad he cooked, my grandfather cooked, it's in my genes," Johnson said, "and my mom is a great cook and my mother-in-law cooks."

A segment on Ray's shows is about creative ways to use leftovers. Last month Johnson was notified that two ideas she submitted had been accepted. A lesson in repurposing she also teaches her students.

"Instead of throwing things away, we figure out another way to put it to use," Johnson said.

She wouldn't reveal her tips before the show, so you'll just have to watch.

While Johnson's tips are unveiled Wednesday morning, she will in her classroom here at school doing what she does best: Shaping young minds - and sharing her love of cooking, and learning, with her students.

