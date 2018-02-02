EDUCATION

Cumberland County Schools reach compromise over graduation flap

EMBED </>More Videos

Cumberland County schools will allow Native American students a way to honor their heritage.

By
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
Cumberland County schools addressed a graduation controversy involving Native American students and their push to wear stoles with their cap and gown. The board will now allow them to honor their heritage in a different way.

A few months back, Cheyenne Strickland led a petition demanding the school board lift the "discriminatory" ban on Native American students wearing stoles on graduation.

With the help of hundreds of advocates, most of whom signed off on the petition, the school board made a compromise with them.

"As Native Americans, we're a small population, so we don't get recognized for that many things," Cheyenne said. "They said the students will still receive the graduation stoles, but they can't wear them at graduation. They can only wear them at school events."



Along with the new policy, students will be allowed to wear chords, which the school board will pay for.

The school district released this statement to ABC11:

"School-based cords that meet an academic or service standard, as approved by the principal, are also allowed. With the principal's approval, other stoles and cords may be worn by students at the school's Senior Awards ceremony."

For Cheyenne, the fight to wear stoles at graduation is not over. She hopes one day her younger siblings will get to walk across the stage wearing it.

"Maybe one day, we can have the stoles and the cords for our graduation," she said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationcumberland county newscumberland county schoolsgraduationnative americanFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Petition urges WCPSS to change cleaning procedures
Wake County school principal responds to racist videos
Teacher under fire for anti-military rant in classroom
2nd Durham student who helped desegregate UNC Chapel Hill dies at 80
More Education
Top Stories
What's wrong with this house? Wake homeowner fined thousands by HOA
'Troubling' report details nursing shortage in Wake schools
Wake County Manager finalists met with vexing issues
3 charged in string of Raleigh BB gun shootings
Moped dragged about a mile in hit and run
Rash of catalytic-converter thefts hits Raleigh
Wife of fallen NC soldier shares beautiful maternity shoot
Arrest made in park stabbing death of Durham woman
Show More
Los Angeles police say middle school shooting was accidental
New striping planned in Durham Freeway work zone
2 charged - not in custody - in Durham parking lot death
Car restoration shop owner facing felony charges after ABC11 investigation
20 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 95 this season
More News
Top Video
Wake County Manager finalists met with vexing issues
'Troubling' report details nursing shortage in Wake schools
Moped dragged about a mile in hit and run
20 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 95 this season
More Video