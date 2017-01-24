Durham sisters engage in epic spelling bee showdown

It was an epic spelling bee battle - with a historic finish.Sisters Bettie and Hannah Closs were finalists in the spelling bee at Lucas Middle School in Durham.During last week's contest, time ran out -- because the sisters are "just that good."So on Tuesday, a spell-off was held to determine which sister will compete at the Scripps Spelling Bee at Duke University.While their anxious parents watched, the sisters again went head to head.So who won? Watch the video above for the surprise ending.