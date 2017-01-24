EDUCATION

Durham sisters engage in epic spelling bee showdown

EMBED </>More News Videos

The two sisters went head-to-head to determine who would represent Lucas Middle in the Scripps Spelling Bee at Duke.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It was an epic spelling bee battle - with a historic finish.

Sisters Bettie and Hannah Closs were finalists in the spelling bee at Lucas Middle School in Durham.

During last week's contest, time ran out -- because the sisters are "just that good."

So on Tuesday, a spell-off was held to determine which sister will compete at the Scripps Spelling Bee at Duke University.

While their anxious parents watched, the sisters again went head to head.

So who won? Watch the video above for the surprise ending.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationdurham public schoolsstudentsfeel goodDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
NCCU searches for new chancellor
UNC plan: Hold tuition, comb data for efficiency
Discounts offered for new Cary learning center
Clayton High School closed due to electrical issue
More Education
Top Stories
Teacher dies after collapsing at Fayetteville school
Trump to move on border security, immigration enforcement
Durham man wanted in multiple robberies arrested
Chapel Hill strikes down porn-blocker for public library
Trump admin orders EPA media blackout
Fayetteville mom arrested after toddler found wandering streets
Charges upgraded to attempted murder in machete attack
Show More
While NC GOP toasts, Dems burn, protest fundraiser
Durham school bus involved in crash
$20M in cash found hidden in bed box spring
Meet Donald Trump's Potential Picks for Supreme Court Justice
Trump takes executive action on oil pipelines
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017
Chapel Hill strikes down porn-blocker for public library
While NC GOP toasts, Dems burn, protest fundraiser
Trump takes executive action on oil pipelines
More Video