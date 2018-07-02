EDUCATION

Fayetteville Tech student cries foul after work-study scandal costs jobs

Student claims work-study scam cost jobs at Fayetteville Tech. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
A college student at Fayetteville Technical Community College spoke to ABC11 weeks after he and others said they believe they were wrongfully fired from their campus work-study job.

He claimed that a staffer at the college schemed with several VA work-study students in a money-making plot.

In exchange for a portion of their financial aid, the staffer would sign off on adding hours that students didn't work to their checks. The student, along with several others in the program, was fired.

"I've never been punished for something I've never done," he told ABC11. "One day I go into work, they call me into the office and tell me I don't have a job anymore. A lot of vets are homeless. I was one and to revisit not having a job anymore, it's mentally straining."

Fayetteville Technical College released the following statement to ABC11:

"The College did investigate the matter and immediately self-reported our findings with the appropriate state and federal agencies. We understand the information we shared is under the review of the VA Office of the Inspector General.

Because of the serious nature of the allegations and the actions the college took in terminating the employment of more than half of the college employees in our veteran's office, that office must be rebuilt."

"I don't think that's fair at all," the student said. "I don't think the school is looking out for the students."
