Frigid weather means many schools on delay Tuesday

Several school systems across the viewing area say they will operate on a delay because of the frigid weather Tuesday.Wake County Schools, Durham Public Schools, Chapel Hill-Carrboro, and Cumberland County are just some of the many school systems that will be on a two-hour delay Tuesday because of the icy weather.Clickfor the complete list of school systems and other businesses with weather-related delays and closings.WCPSS said the delay is because of the "likely effects of extreme temperatures on buses left idle during winter break."Before-school programs will start on a delayed schedule as well.Durham schools also will use the delay to warm up buildings left vacant during the holiday break and to make sure idle buses crank up fine. Durham staff reports at regular time.Durham's before-school programs will also open two hours later.Harnett County staff is also on a two-hour delay.Wayne County Schools ask all non-essential staff to report to work two hours beyond their normal starting time.Edgecombe County Schools will operate on a three-hour delay.