Garden at Cary elementary school teaches kids and helps the community

Kids at Weatherstone Elementary in Cary are learning about growing crops and helping the community. (WTVD)

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Kids at Weatherstone Elementary in Cary recently harvested garlic that's been growing since last fall. The garlic is one of many foods and flowers that grow in the school garden.

PTA member Remi Ham spearheaded the garden, that's been on campus for close to two years. She says it's a great way for kids to get a lesson outside of the classroom.


Kids of all grades at Weatherstone get a chance to take care of the garden. This allows teachers a unique way to incorporate their curriculum of all different subjects. They say the kids are always excited to get a hands-on approach to learning.

Some of the food in the garden is also donated to local food banks and the school's backpack buddies. This gives the students a valuable lesson about helping out those in the need.

Parents get their hands dirty as well. Many came out to put up fencing for the garden when the program first started.

If you want to keep up with the Weatherstone garden, click here.
