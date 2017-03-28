EDUCATION

Girl, 5, suspended for playing with 'stick gun'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Caitlin Miller, 5, was suspended from kindergarten for playing with this stick.

By
HOKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A local mother is outraged after her 5-year-old daughter was suspended from school because of a stick that resembled a gun.

Caitlin Miller returned to school Tuesday after her one-day suspension.

It started Friday when her mother got a call from the principal about a playground incident. Caitlin explained that she and her two friends were using their imaginations, playing "King and Queen."



In this case, Caitlin was the guard protecting the royals and picked up the gun to imitate shooting an intruder into the kingdom.

Hoke County Schools said Caitlin posed a threat to other students when she made a shooting motion, thus violating policy 4331.

Caitlin Miller, 5, was suspended from kindergarten for playing with this stick.



"Hoke County Schools will not tolerate assaults, threats or harassment from any student. Any student engaging in such behavior will be removed from the classroom or school environment for as long as is necessary to provide a safe and orderly environment for learning," the school system says.

While Caitlin's mother says she understands the school's policy on the matter, explaining it to her 5-year-old was a different story.

"We know why it's bad. We watch the news, but then I have to tell my kid you're not allowed to play like that in school because people do bad things to kids your age," Brandy Miller said.



Miller says Caitlin was alienated by her friends and teachers as a result of the suspension. She hopes that the school will issue some sort of apology to her daughter.

Hoke County School Superintendent Freddie Williamson is aware of the incident.
Related Topics:
educationchildrenHoke County Newsschool safetykindergarten
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Disney helps make magic of books come alive for Durham kids
District aims to lure quality teachers to Franklin Co.
Wake school board delays action on school changes
More standardized final exams would go away in NC bill
More Education
Top Stories
NC GOP: Ready to agree in principle on HB2 repeal deal
Fayetteville pedestrian struck by vehicle
Security guard ruled out as suspect in huge Raleigh fire
Fort Bragg soldier charged with child pornography
Triangle leaders afraid to speak out on sanctuary cities
Fuquay-Varina teen, 16, leads police on high-speed chase
Police: Homeowner's son kills 3 burglars with rifle
Show More
Truck windshields smashed by rocks on I-85
White House calls for domestic cuts to finance border wall
Apex family escapes as fire destroys home, kills dogs
Group says NC has 48 hours to repeal HB2 or lose events
Wake County schools roll out new texting feature
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Security guard ruled out as suspect in huge Raleigh fire
Cary dad will rock stage as opening act for Bon Jovi
Triangle leaders afraid to speak out on sanctuary cities
More Video