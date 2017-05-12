Graduation information for colleges in ABC11 viewing area

Saturday, May 13
NC State University
9 a.m. at PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh, NC 27607
Click here for more information
NC Central University
8 a.m. at O'Kelly Riddick Stadium
1801 Fayetteville St; Durham, NC 27707
Click here for more information
Meredith College
7 p.m. at Dorton Arena
1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607
Click here for more information
Saint Augustine's University
9 a.m. at Julia Chester Gymnasium
1315 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27610
Click here for more information
Fayetteville State University
9 a.m. at the Crown Coliseum
1960 Coliseum Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28306
Click here for more information
Shaw University
10 a.m at Raleigh Convention Center
500 S Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC
Click here for more information
Barton College
1:30 p.m. at Center Campus
800 Vance Street NE, Wilson, NC
Click here for more information
Sunday, May 14
UNC Chapel Hill
9 a.m. at Kenan Memorial Stadium
104 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Click here for more information
Duke University
9 a.m. at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
110 Frank Basset Drive Durham, NC 27708
Click here for more information
