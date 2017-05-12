EDUCATION

Graduation information for colleges in ABC11 viewing area

May means college graduation ceremonies. Here are some of the schools in the ABC11 viewing area and information about their commencement exercises.

Saturday, May 13


NC State University
9 a.m. at PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh, NC 27607
Click here for more information

NC Central University
8 a.m. at O'Kelly Riddick Stadium
1801 Fayetteville St; Durham, NC 27707
Click here for more information

Meredith College
7 p.m. at Dorton Arena
1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607
Click here for more information

Saint Augustine's University
9 a.m. at Julia Chester Gymnasium
1315 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27610
Click here for more information

Fayetteville State University
9 a.m. at the Crown Coliseum
1960 Coliseum Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28306
Click here for more information

Shaw University
10 a.m at Raleigh Convention Center
500 S Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC
Click here for more information

Barton College
1:30 p.m. at Center Campus
800 Vance Street NE, Wilson, NC
Click here for more information

Sunday, May 14


UNC Chapel Hill
9 a.m. at Kenan Memorial Stadium
104 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Click here for more information

Duke University
9 a.m. at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
110 Frank Basset Drive Durham, NC 27708
Click here for more information

