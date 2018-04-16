BARBARA BUSH

Harvey-damaged Barbara Bush Library to reopen in May

EMBED </>More Videos

The library named for former first lady Barbara Bush will reopen in May after sustaining major damage during Hurricane Harvey. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas --
The persistence and passion of Mrs. Bush can be seen at the Harris County Library that bears her name.

Harris County Public Library Director Edward Melton said, "It's not only the children she's impacted in terms of thousands of children, but families impacted by her works in terms of literacy."

Today, the first shipment of new books on the road to recovery from Harvey has arrived at the Barbara Bush Branch Library at Cypress Creek in Harris County. The first floor of the library was destroyed by flooding, and the entire collection of children's books was destroyed. The county hopes to reopen the building sometime in May.

Mrs. Bush is passionate in her belief that many of our nation's problems could be solved if every man, woman and child could read and write. She has a very special place on a wall mural overlooking the children's books.

"Literacy starts at a very young age. With the work and dedication she has in terms of supporting youth literacy, it really has impacted lives into Harris County. Thousands," Melton said.

Pictures of the library archives show her visits through the years. You can see reading, and children bring a glimmer to her eye, and a joy to her heart.

"Her legacy will go on for decades and decades. As long as people can read or have challenges in terms of reading, her work will still be needed," Melton said.

A quote from her on the library wall reads, "Libraries are more than a home for books. Libraries are information centers that allow us to learn more about ourselves and the world in which we live."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationlibrariesbarbara bushreadingHoustonHarris CountySpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BARBARA BUSH
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
Inside the growing Bush family political dynasty
Through faith, Barbara Bush overcame recent health crises
Cantina photos capture Barbara Bush's zest for life
More barbara bush
EDUCATION
Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy
Leesville Road schools on 'code yellow' Friday afternoon
Hillside High drama team gets tips from an Oscar-nominee
Student hospitalized after large fight at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh
More Education
Top Stories
NWS confirms EF1 tornado touched down in Wendell
North Carolina mom, children infected with salmonella after eating recalled eggs
Seven charged with trafficking in Rocky Mount motel heroin bust
Fire destroys Fayetteville couple's 'dream home'
National Weather Service confirms EF2 tornado in Greensboro with 135 mph winds
Raleigh man dies after being shot in chest, police say
Fayetteville council votes to begin process to remove embattled member
Two taxi drivers stabbed in Durham during the weekend
Show More
35 reported cases of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce: CDC
2 Durham teens charged in Fuquay-Varina auto business crimes
Starbucks manager who called police before viral arrest no longer employed
Durham Police investigate after man found fatally shot in driveway
I-Team: Garbage piling up in Neuse River
More News