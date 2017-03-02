  • BREAKING NEWS Watch live: Death penalty phase of trial for Wake County man who killed in-laws, shot wife
EDUCATION

State board votes to close Durham's Kestrel Heights charter high school after diploma problems

Durham's Kestrel Heights charter school

The State Board of Education voted Thursday to close Durham's Kestrel Heights charter high school after problems over an eight-year period in which students were given diplomas despite not completing required classes.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"Nobody wants to do this, but it is necessary in this instance," offered Lt. Governor Dan Forest, also saying the vote is not intended to be an indictment of the charter school system.

"There are many schools out there that are doing well," he said.

The decision leaves the school only teaching K-8. State board members have called the Kestrel Heights Board incompetent, negligent, and an embarrassment.

The state says 160 students skipped one or more required classes, including English and Math, but still were handed a diploma.

PREVIOUS STORY: State board recommends Durham's Kestrel Heights close high school - become K-8

A new principal discovered the problem in July and self-reported the issues.

The Class of 2017 will be the last to graduate and more than 280 undergrads will have to search for a new place to go.

While lobbying to remain open, Kestrel officials said there is new staffing and policies in place to correct the issues. We're told courses are now being offered to those 160 students and it is being paid for by administration.

Several students have already transferred out of Kestrel ahead of the ruling. Those students are enrolled in the Wake and Durham County school districts.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcharter schoolDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Durham charter school could learn fate this morning
EDUCATION
Triangle celebrates 'Read Across America Day'
Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 113th birthday
Durham charter school could learn fate this morning
Local teacher shares personal story to inspire students
More Education
Top Stories
Man attempts to snatch baby from mom at NC Walmart
Sunday mimosas before noon? 'Brunch Bill' wants that
Senate confirms Ben Carson as housing secretary
Bill restricts opioid drugs, boost recovery
ICE takes man into custody after standoff near Zebulon
Top Senate Democrat wants Sessions to resign for 'good of the country'
Infant in Halifax County dies from flu complications
Show More
Triangle celebrates 'Read Across America Day'
Ohio couple overdoses simultaneously in front of kids
Counterfeit money showing up at Triangle businesses
Wake mom calls 'Charm School' program for girls sexist
NC lawmakers hope to raise minimum wage in our state
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Broken Faith -- abuse allegations at a western NC church
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: ABC11 at the Future Me Kids Career Fair at Marbles Museum
More Photos