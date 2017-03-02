The State Board of Education voted Thursday to close Durham's Kestrel Heights charter high school after problems over an eight-year period in which students were given diplomas despite not completing required classes."Nobody wants to do this, but it is necessary in this instance," offered Lt. Governor Dan Forest, also saying the vote is not intended to be an indictment of the charter school system."There are many schools out there that are doing well," he said.The decision leaves the school only teaching K-8. State board members have called the Kestrel Heights Board incompetent, negligent, and an embarrassment.The state says 160 students skipped one or more required classes, including English and Math, but still were handed a diploma.A new principal discovered the problem in July and self-reported the issues.The Class of 2017 will be the last to graduate and more than 280 undergrads will have to search for a new place to go.While lobbying to remain open, Kestrel officials said there is new staffing and policies in place to correct the issues. We're told courses are now being offered to those 160 students and it is being paid for by administration.Several students have already transferred out of Kestrel ahead of the ruling. Those students are enrolled in the Wake and Durham County school districts.