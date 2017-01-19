EDUCATION

Durham's Kestrel Heights Charter School continues to battle woes
EMBED </>More News Videos

Meeting at Kestrel Heights Charter School Wednesday evening (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It was a packed meeting Wednesday night as parents and students at Kestrel Heights Charter School in Durham heard from school officials.

Kestrel Heights is under the microscope after finding out that 40 percent of graduates during eight years shouldn't have been given diplomas.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

School leaders and the board of directors led the first of a series of meetings Wednesday to discuss the status of the school's charter.

The North Carolina Charter Schools Advisory Board is recommending the Board of Education revoke the school's charter to teach high school.

PREVIOUS STORY: STATE BOARD RECOMMENDS DURHAM'S KESTREL HEIGHTS CLOSE HIGH SCHOOL - BECOME K-8

The state says 160 students skipped one or more classes, including English and Math, but still were handed a diploma from 2008-2016.

School leaders say they plan to track down the affected graduates.

"If a student took a course and didn't pass it, there's credit recovery," Executive Director Dr. Mark Tracy said. "If they didn't take the course at all, but they took a similar course that was at a greater level at the university, then they can show demonstrated mastery. Or we can provide an online course for them to take so that they can get the credit that they were missing. So there is a variety of options."

There will be three additional meetings at the school over the next three Tuesdays to discuss the matter.

The State Board of Education will have the final say on Kestrel Heights High School's future. Members are expected to vote next month.

The NCSBOE is also calling for a criminal investigation.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcharter schoolinvestigationdurham county newseducationDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Students not surprised by Kestrel Heights diploma woes
State board: Close Durham's Kestrel Heights high school
Durham charter school could face criminal investigation
Durham charter school cooperating with investigation
EDUCATION
School employee fired for correcting student's spelling
Clayton High School closed due to electrical issue
DeVos: Guns in school to protect kids from grizzlies
Cumberland County teacher to appear on 'Rachael Ray'
More Education
Top Stories
Sampson County woman's disappearance called suspicious
Ivanka Trump Says She Will Not Be Filling In as 'First Lady'
Clayton High School closed due to electrical issue
Wake County woman who was sexually assaulted speaks out
Triangle Trump supporters plan bus trip for inauguration
Officers search for 3 who robbed Raleigh Family Dollar
DeVos: Guns in school to protect kids from grizzlies
Show More
Over 20 Feared Trapped After Avalanche Buries Hotel in Italy
Durham resident, 2 men hurt in shooting; charges filed
More charges for woman in child's hit-and-run death
UNC president: Job candidates say no, citing HB2
Struggling Cary Towne Center pushes for revitalization
More News
Top Video
Sampson County woman's disappearance called suspicious
Triangle Trump supporters plan bus trip for inauguration
Canes surprise Garner youth team with new hockey sticks
Life-saving transplant for Raleigh man comes with a cost
More Video