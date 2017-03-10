Mom pulls gun on another mom in school drop-off line

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1793628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Two parents had a disagreement that ended with one pointing a gun at another this morning at the drop-off lane of Deer Park Elementary, according to the school principal.

School officials in Texas are hoping there won't be another encounter after one mother pulled a gun on another earlier this week.The incident was witnessed not only by the two mom's children but other parents, too.Neighbors said the two women began arguing while they were in the school drop off line.One mom may have been mad over how the other mom may have been driving in the school zone.That is when the two moms got into it, neighbors say, with one mom pulling out a gun and threatening the other woman.Their kids were in their cars the entire time. Fortunately, no one was injured and the gun was not fired, but it was still very scary, according to witnesses.The school sent out this letter to parents Thursday: