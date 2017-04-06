EDUCATION

NAACP finally gets sit-down with Wake County Schools

EMBED </>More News Videos

WCPSS superintendent Dr. Jim Merrill responded to the request of local civil-rights leaders.

By
APEX, North Carolina (WTVD) --
After weeks of waiting for a response, Raleigh civil rights leaders and community advocates say Wake County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Merrill has agreed to their request for a face-to-face meeting to talk about the recent rash of ugly racially-charged episodes at Wake schools.

The meeting serves as a chance to address the racist online video posted by Leesville Middle schoolers, where students can be heard chanting, "KKK! KKK!" and other racial slurs. And there was also the recent case involving Micah Speed, the black Wake Forest High student caught on camera pulling his white classmate to the ground after what Micah described as weeks of relentless racist bullying.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I've been dealing with this work for 40 years. And it's time that we stand up. It's time that we do something," said Geraldine Alshamy, a long-time community advocate who will join representatives from the NAACP Raleigh branch and others at the meeting with Dr. Merrill.

Alshamy says the recent cases are just the tip of the iceberg. She argues that Wake County schools has a long history of racial inequities. She keeps a logbook of alleged cases of white children treated differently than lower-income black children in terms of punishment. And she insists cases of racist bullying in schools often go ignored by teachers and principals.



Alshamy sounded encouraged that Dr. Merrill agreed to a conversation.

"Everybody's come to a place where (we) can no longer sweep it under the rug. (We) can no longer not talk about racism," Alshamy said.

RACIST VIDEO SENDS SHOCKWAVES THROUGH LEESVILLE ROAD MIDDLE

In his email to Alshamy and the other community leaders, Dr. Merrill wrote: "As we shape both short-term and long-term efforts to interrupt hate-filled rhetoric and systemic inequities, I welcome an opportunity to hear from you directly."

Alshamy wants to propose a multi-layered plan of action -- empowering parents by decentralizing power from school system headquarters. She plans to propose the creation of local school councils made up of parents, community members and local business people to help make decisions on discipline, funding and the hiring of firing of teachers and principals. She believes the concept could add a desperately needed sense of accountability at Wake schools.

WAKE FOREST HS STUDENT SAYS HE COULDN'T TAKE IT ANYMORE

"(Parents and the community) want to be a part of the decision-making process," Alshamy said.

Specifics on time and place of the meeting with Dr. Merrill are still being finalized. But Tuesday offered another sign the superintendent was serious about the racial concerns. In his budget proposal, Merrill asks for a $488,000 boost to the district's Office of Equity Affairs, the department tasked with handling racial inequity issues district-wide.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationracismwake county schoolsstudentsrace relationsraleigh newsNAACPRaleighApexWake Forest
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
NAACP still waiting on meeting with Wake County Schools
NAACP demands meeting with Wake County Schools
Leesville Rd parents rip school action on racist video
Student in video says he couldn't take it anymore
Racist video sends shockwaves through Leesville Road Middle
EDUCATION
North Carolina honors state's top teachers
Durham's Kestrel Heights High School loses appeal
After surprise departure, who will lead Durham Schools?
Wake Schools to ask for 14 percent funding increase
More Education
Top Stories
US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off
In Raleigh, ex-Syrian refugee wonders what took so long
Full text of President Trump's remarks on Syria strike
Storms move out, strong winds remain
GOP sponsors say new bathroom bill not a 'trans thing'
North Carolina honors state's top teachers
Fayetteville man arrested in sex assault from late 1990s
Show More
Arrests made in deadly 2016 Harnett County hit-and-run
Traffic relief planned for Brier Creek area
Officials: Coyotes see no difference between pets, food
Disney designer plans North Carolina theme park
2 teens killed after falling from Myrtle Beach balcony
More News
Top Video
US missiles blast Syria base where chem planes took off
In Raleigh, ex-Syrian refugee wonders what took so long
Full text of President Trump's remarks on Syria strike
GOP sponsors say new bathroom bill not a 'trans thing'
More Video