North Carolina's Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission voted Friday to require all School Resource Officers to complete training authored by the North Carolina Justice Academy.This decision was made after Attorney General Josh Stein asked the Commission to consider mandatory training."School Resource Officers do important, challenging work," said Attorney General Josh Stein. "They keep our kids safe at school, while also helping young people learn life lessons and stay out of trouble. A tough, complicated job like that demands specific, in-depth training. I applaud the Commission for making the right choice today by mandating training for SROs."