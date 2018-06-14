EDUCATION

NC High School receptionist slays her last PA announcement before summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Teacher sings to school over intercom (WTVD)

Adam Frary
Gooooooooood morning students! Most school PA announcements we heard growing up were pretty straightforward. The Pledge of Allegiance, upcoming events, famous birthdays, the lunch menu, sports scores, maybe a thought for the day. However, on the last day of school, when summer is a bell or two away, a special version is clutch.

That's what Regina Ballard wanted to give the students of North Lincoln High School this week.

"I love my job, y'all, but I look forward to summers when I can spend time with my grands & family, sooo...here it is...At Last!!!" she said on her Facebook post.
Regina is the front desk receptionist for the Knights, and this week she channeled her best Etta James into the PA system.

This was not your momma's "At Last" though. She had her own lyrics for the students.

A "Welcome to Summer" message that is winning the internet.

Way to go Regina. That's going to be hard to top in the fall.

North Lincoln High School is located in Lincolnton, North Carolina, northwest of Charlotte.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationschool
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
NC lawmakers to discuss bill that would look at reducing student testing
Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying
Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying
'They're shortchanging our students:' Educators on GOP budget veto override
More Education
Top Stories
Ex-boyfriend accused in murder of Durham HS student pleads guilty
Men accused of robbing Walmart at gunpoint, stealing beer and pork skins
Crime lab firearms examiner injured when gun accidentally goes off
Raleigh couple thankful to be home after medical emergency abroad
NC lawmakers to discuss bill that would look at reducing student testing
New report pinpoints best and worst phone zones around the Triangle
Kroger closing all 14 stores in Raleigh, Durham
Full to capacity: Pets at Harnett County Animal Shelter need loving homes
Show More
Details emerge on drowning accident of Bode Miller's daughter
Proposal to split California into 3 states makes November ballot
Raleigh seniors scrambling after apartment complex decision
Parts of Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory due to high level of bacteria
54 people, including children found in tractor-trailer in Texas
More News