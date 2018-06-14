EDUCATION

NC lawmakers to discuss bill that would look at reducing student testing in the state

EMBED </>More Videos

House Bill 986 will be discussed Thursday. (WTVD)

At the legislative building in Raleigh Thursday, lawmakers will look at changes to a bill, including possibly reducing testing in the state.

House Bill 986 is on the calendar. It's titled -- Various Changes to Education Laws.

It addresses a complaint we've heard from teachers and parents about too much testing.

The bill calls for allowing the State Superintendent of Public Instruction to study and make recommendations on ways to reduce testing. It would apply to testing not required by state and federal law for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

It would also require the state Board of Education and Department of Public Instruction to give lawmakers an update on the compliance of teaching cursive writing and memorizing multiplication tables.

Additionally, it would require students who score a level 5 on end-of-course math tests to be enrolled in advanced courses. That applies to students in Grade 3 and higher.

If passed, the bill would become law immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteststeachereducationschoollawsbillsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Kids 4 Critters gives students a close look inside Wake County Animal Center
NC high court: Superintendent can administer public schools
Holly Springs booster warns of student-athlete fundraising scam
PolitiFact: Cooper rips GOP on school funding, but is it true?
More education
EDUCATION
Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying
Fifth-grader gives emotional plea about bullying
'They're shortchanging our students:' Educators on GOP budget veto override
Holly Springs teacher passes away after lengthy battle with cancer
More Education
Top Stories
Kroger closing all 14 stores in Raleigh, Durham
Full to capacity: Pets at Harnett County Animal Shelter need loving homes
Details emerge on drowning accident of Bode Miller's daughter
Proposal to split California into 3 states makes November ballot
Raleigh seniors scrambling after apartment complex decision
Parts of Myrtle Beach under swimming advisory due to high level of bacteria
54 people, including children found in tractor-trailer in Texas
'I like to call these supermarket wars': NC State professor on health of retail landscape
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Cary birthing center co-founder tells I-Team 'Every time a baby is born, there's a risk.'
Current Triangle traffic
Raleigh tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
Man charged with animal cruelty after neighbors say he was running a puppy mill
Former ECU coach and Olympic gold medalist Anne Donovan dies.
More News