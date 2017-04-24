.@ChadBarefoot on #HB13 changes: - gives administrators certainty about next sch yr & gives taxpayers the smaller classes they paid for — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) April 24, 2017

#HB13 changes pass with concern from some education leaders--worry it's a temporary fix to larger problem #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/LAdCdaBONE — AngelicaAlvarezABC11 (@AlvarezABC11) April 24, 2017

Republicans have unveiled legislation depicted as a compromise that prevents North Carolina school districts from having to cut supplemental programs to reduce average class sizes in early grades.A bill approved by a Senate committee Monday evening would phase-in the reductions for the maximum class sizes in kindergarten through third grades currently scheduled for next fall. Now, those caps won't have to be met until fall 2018.Education groups, teachers and parents were worried that without change districts would have to locate money elsewhere to meet lower class sizes by eliminating art, music and physical education instructors or increasing class sizes in other grades.The measure also would require more reporting by local superintendents about how they're using money designated specifically to lower class sizes."For years, one of the Senate's top priorities has been lowering class sizes in the early grades - because the research shows it leads to improved academic outcomes for our students," NC Sen. Chad Barefoot, R-Wake, said earlier Monday. "We've been working on this issue for months, and I am pleased we've arrived at a solution that gives administrators, teachers, parents and students certainty about what will happen next school year, while making sure the taxpayers are getting the smaller class sizes they've paid for."NC Superintendent Mark Johnson was pleased with the outcome."I commend the NC House, NC Senate, and the superintendents across North Carolina on working for a positive compromise that has our students as their shared top priority," Johnson said in a statement. "Now, we all must confront that this debate highlights the need for greater transparency and modern data systems that accurately count and report teachers and class size. Together, we can stop debating the facts and instead focus on solutions."