EDUCATION

NC State Board of Education approves $2.5 million budget cut

EMBED </>More Videos

Budget cuts mandated by the General Assembly led the State Board of Education to approve $2.5 million in reductions to the Department of Public Instruction Tuesday. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Budget cuts mandated by the General Assembly led the State Board of Education to approve $2.5 million in reductions to the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) on Tuesday.

Public education advocates say the cuts will most negatively affect the state's smaller, more rural school districts who depend on DPI to provide personnel training and support.



The board's unanimous vote includes $1.6 million in staff cuts:

  • 7 full-time positions

  • 3 temporary employees

  • 8 vacant positions (6 from District and School Transformation, 1 from Educator Effectiveness, 1 from Curriculum and Instruction)

  • 19 instructional coaches' contracts will be reduced from 12 months to 10 months


"We already have more work than we can do and the legislature continues to give us more work to do and with fewer employees, it becomes more and more difficult," said Bill Cobey, board chairman. "I am all about efficiency but there are limits."

Affected employees will be notified by August 1.

Mark Jewell, President of NC Association of Educators, said the cuts are unsustainable and will gravely affect the state's poorest children.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"North Carolina and our constitution guarantees that every child should have equal access to a free public education and our General Assembly is not holding up to that agreement," he said.

Another $865,168 will be cut from DPI's operations which include employee education/professional development, travel, and supplies and materials.

The board still has to identify another $737,000 in reductions for this year. Next year, it faces another round of similar cuts.

Cobey said while the board re-prioritizes and concentrates resources in the neediest school districts, he's preparing to lobby lawmakers when they return for their short session.

"I'm hoping and I certainly will ask them to reverse themselves on those cuts," he said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationschool budgetbudget cutsnorth carolina newseducationRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Teacher panhandles for her classroom's school supplies
100 Wake teachers use summer to learn new tech skills
ProjectLift keeps students engaged during the summer months
Group advocates for more P.E. in schools
More Education
Top Stories
I-Team: Do police SUVs pose invisible threat to officers?
2nd teen charged in Durham murder near park
Animal Control searching for pit bulls who mauled a dog
Raleigh men's shelter working to fix A/C problems
Body of missing Chatham County teen found in Sugar Lake
Fayetteville police searching man who flashed 2 women
Day care worker taped allegedly assaulting toddler
Veteran mental healthcare clinic opens in Fayetteville
Show More
UNC scheduled for August hearing in NCAA academic case
New campaign aims to stop police-involved shootings
3D imaging used for new Raleigh cathedral
Fourth man arrested in Cole Thomas disappearance
Friend remembers teen killed in CA live stream crash
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, July 25, 2017
I-Team: Do police SUVs pose invisible threat to officers?
3D imaging used for new Raleigh cathedral
Teen spends birthday stuffing backpacks for kids in need
More Video