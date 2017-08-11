NC State ranks No. 1 in NC for best education value

Want the most bang for your higher-education buck? Then head over to Raleigh.Money magazine has named NC State University as the best college for the money in North Carolina, public or private.The financial magazinenationally, for its annual survey.The study is based on enrollment data and student outcomes. The magazine weighed the net cost of attendance, including tuition, housing, fees and other costs, minus the average amount of student aid, against the early-career earnings of graduates, drawn from PayScale data on people who graduated in the past five years.One-third of the ranking was based on measures of academic quality, one-third was based on affordability and one-third was based on outcomes such as graduates' incomes.NC State alumni reported average salaries that are 10 percent higher than students from similar universities in the first five years after graduation, according to the calculations."NC State students gain real-world experience through research, fellowships, study-abroad programs and entrepreneurship initiatives," said Chancellor Randy Woodson. "That experience, combined with NC State's high academic standards, ensures that our students are well-prepared to land excellent jobs."NC State ranked 50th among 711 universities in the Money magazine survey. The magazine has also ranked NC State 30th best public college, the top ranked university in North Carolina.If you're wondering how the state's other Triangle schools ranked in best value, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill clocked in at No. 60, while the private Duke University was close behind at No. 64. North Carolina Central ranked 690th.