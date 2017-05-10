EDUCATION

NC teachers lobby for better pay, classroom spending

EMBED </>More Videos

Teacher pay and per-student spending are major concerns.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
North Carolina teachers and their advocates spent part of National Teacher Appreciation Week lobbying lawmakers.

The NCAE is calling on lawmakers to increase per pupil spending in the upcoming budget. The association says that last year, North Carolina was ranked 42nd and now the state has dropped to 43rd in per-student spending.

North Carolina spends about $9,000 per student, which is roughly $2,000 less than the national average.

"This is unacceptable and quite frankly, it's embarrassing," said NCAE President Mark Jewell. "We continue to lose ground as compared to the rest of the country on making critical investments for our students."



Rahnesia Best teaches fourth grade in Apex. She often feels she's making up the difference in state funding. She has receipts showing how much she has spent this year.

"$1,200 and I'm a year-round teacher and I'm not done," she said. "My school year ends at the end of June and we start two weeks later. So it's like a never ending track of just spending, spending, spending."

Best wishes she could provide more to her own son and explains it's a balancing act teaching children in this state.

"I'm trying to give them the best education possible without spending all my money, she said.

Best and other teachers met with lawmakers and demanded actions.

The group met with Rep. Cynthia Ball, who has been touring schools in her Wake County district. Ball says textbook funding needs to be ramped up.

The NCAE report $71 million is being allocated for this school year, while $100 million was given in 2008.

"Pre-recession ... our expenditure was much better. We have not recovered to that level," Ball said.

Teachers say they would welcome any increase and it would the best gift they could receive during this National Teacher Appreciation Week. Otherwise, they'll keep up the fight.

"It's exhausting, but we can't just stop. I have to keep talking with legislators, emailing, calling, letters," Best said.

The group also was lobbying lawmakers to increase pay for specialty teachers, such as art, music and physical education.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherseducationstate politicsnorth carolina newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Parents outraged, school says students may switch tracks
Graduation conflict: Mom, son get degrees at same time
At 70, 'Grandma Shirley' gets Wake Tech degree
School bus driver, monitor fired after child left on bus
More Education
Top Stories
BMW Mystery: Some owners claim parked car caught fire
Missing Durham man found thanks to Next Door app
Burr's Senate intel panel subpoenas Flynn documents
Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Help may be on for way for homeless Fayetteville veterans
Burr: FBI director firing 'makes no sense'
Durham County Jail welcomes new director
Show More
12,000-plus sign petition to recognize late teen at Enloe
Van catches fire, spreads to 2nd car, home in Knightdale
Business burglaries in Raleigh could be linked
Bill to end adult prosecution of NC teens gains steam
Cooper 'shocked' by lack of hurricane relief
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, May 10, 2017
Missing Durham man found thanks to Next Door app
BMW Mystery: Some owners claim parked car caught fire
Durham County Jail welcomes new director
More Video