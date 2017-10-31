New name for Wake Tech's 'main' campus

Wake Tech announced Tuesday that it has renamed its "main" campus at 9101 Fayetteville Road the "Southern Wake Campus."Located south of the beltline, Wake Tech said the name better reflects the campus's place school's five campus locations."We've grown so rapidly," says Wake Tech Vice President Laurie Clowers, "and we're truly a multi-campus college now, with programs and services throughout the county. 'Main' has become a misnomer for any one of our campuses. The new name is more appropriate, and we think it will make more sense to students and visitors."Southern Wake is Wake Tech's largest campus, serving nearly 10,000 students each semester.