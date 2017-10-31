EDUCATION

New name for Wake Tech's 'main' campus

Wake Tech's Southern Wake Campus

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Wake Tech announced Tuesday that it has renamed its "main" campus at 9101 Fayetteville Road the "Southern Wake Campus."

Located south of the beltline, Wake Tech said the name better reflects the campus's place school's five campus locations.

"We've grown so rapidly," says Wake Tech Vice President Laurie Clowers, "and we're truly a multi-campus college now, with programs and services throughout the county. 'Main' has become a misnomer for any one of our campuses. The new name is more appropriate, and we think it will make more sense to students and visitors."

Southern Wake is Wake Tech's largest campus, serving nearly 10,000 students each semester.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Education Dept. could scale back help on student loans
NC college to cover tuition cost for some next year
Fayetteville teen injured in wreck finally gets his graduation
Franklin County Schools names new superintendent
More Education
Top Stories
Suspect in violent crime spree captured after manhunt
Police: 18-month-old child found with maggots in diaper
Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom
Woman confronts worker wearing blackface in Staples
McDonald's manager seriously injured in Durham robbery
Surrogate gives birth to two babies, discovers one is hers
Reminder: Check sex offender registry before Halloween
Neighbors help put brakes on Cary-Morrisville road project
Show More
Third worker dies from injuries in Pasquotank Prison attack
Parents, avoid the Halloween headaches - plan ahead
Drug-laced candy could be in your child's Halloween bag
Switched at birth! Raleigh man reunites with biological sister
Johnston County couple charged with abuse of disabled woman
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
PHOTOS: Explore 50 years of Ebony fashion at the NC Art Museum
1 in custody, 3 at large in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
More Photos