EDUCATION

North Texas teachers receive free pistol training

EMBED </>More Videos

Some North Texas teachers take a free pistol training course. (KTVT)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
ENNIS, Texas --
As the White House expresses its support in arming some teachers in hopes of preventing mass shootings, one weapons training academy is offering educators free pistol training courses.

The Strategic Weapons Academy of Texas, owned by former police officer Tim Bulot, offered 16 teachers and staff members a day of training on how to handle a weapon and gunshot trauma in the event of an active shooter.

"It's scary sometimes; we do our best to... have security at our schools, but you never know what's going to happen," teacher Kim Raney told KTVT.

The class called Defensive Pistol Training for, Teachers was announced on social media.

"This is the first time that I've done anything like this," said Bulot. "Normally it's police officers, SWAT teams and then oversees contractors is what we train here."

According to Bulot, he and his wife were inspired by the conversation surrounding arming teachers after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. He hopes to add an intermediate session for the teachers that attended the first class, and another introductory class for new teachers.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationteachersweaponstexasschool shootingbuzzworthy
EDUCATION
Students plan Wednesday walkout at Wake County schools
Proposal would allow unarmed volunteers to safeguard Cumberland students
'Lock Our Classrooms:' Cary moms want action on school safety
For first time, average salary for NC teachers tops $50,000 per year
More Education
Top Stories
1 man dead, 1 remains hospitalized after shooting in Garner
Elderly wife killed, husband severely burned in violent home invasion
Fayetteville police make arrest in 2011 rape case
Students plan Wednesday walkout at Wake County schools
Fayetteville man charged after police confiscate large amount of drugs
Dog dies after being placed in overhead bin on United flight, airline confirms
Police: Two charged in string of Raleigh robberies
Troopers report more than 400 collisions since snow blew in
Show More
NCGOP ups ante vs. Gov. Cooper, calls for federal investigation
Car linked to death of pastor's wife has been located
Driver killed, multiple injured after bus carrying high schoolers crashes into ravine
Hours after being fired, emotional Tillerson tells his side of the story
Woman charged with threatening to bomb NC middle school
More News
Top Video
News Digest for March 13, 2018
NCGOP ups ante vs. Gov. Cooper, calls for federal investigation
Fayetteville police make arrest in 2011 rape case
Students plan Wednesday walkout at Wake County schools
More Video