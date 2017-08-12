Saturday morning, the Raleigh Rescue Mission reached a goal they had been working on all summer: giving away more than 2,000 backpacks to students in need.The doors at the Raleigh Rescue Mission opened at 9 a.m., but a mother of four said she stood in line for at least two hours prior because she knew there would be a line.And she was right because the line wrapped around the building.Inside the building, the volunteers worked to pass out the bags filled with supplies.A volunteer said that she decided to give her time so that she can show kids the importance of school. She said she wanted children to know how much reading and writing can help them further themselves in the education system.The community exceeded the mission's goal of 2,000 backpacks.Lauri Para with the Raleigh Rescue Mission said, "We have so many children and families that are living at the poverty line. Something like a backpack and supplies is just out of reach for them. So, we knew we would have a great response."Lauri noted that every year, the demand grows, citing that more than 3,400 kids in Wake County have been identified as homeless.