SCHOOL SAFETY

School district plans to arm students with rocks as protection against school shooters

EMBED </>More Videos

School district plans to arm students with rocks against potential school shooters (KTRK)

By
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania --
As schools around the nation grapple with how to best protect their students against a potential gunman, a school district in Pennsylvania has come up with one concrete solution.

The superintendent of the Blue Mountain School district is in the spotlight after telling state lawmakers his students will protect themselves against potential school shooters with rocks.

"Every classroom has been equipped with a five-gallon bucket of river stone. If an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance into any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full students armed with rocks and they will be stoned," said Dr. David Helsel.

Dr. Helsel says that one stone can inflict a lot of pain and distract a shooter.

"At one time I just had the idea of river stone. They're the right size for hands. You can throw them very hard and they will create or cause pain, which can distract," said Helsel.

Helsel says teachers, staff and students were given active shooter training through a program known as ALICE which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate and they routinely hold evacuation drills for active shooter simulations.

Students and teachers apparently like the plan.

The district has no plans to arm teachers, but each school will train and certify a maintenance worker to carry a gun. The rocks will be a last resort, according to Helsel.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationschool safetyschool shootingu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL SAFETY
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
Parkland survivors featured on cover of Time magazine
NC lawmakers get earful of ideas on school safety
Officials say Heritage Middle School bomb threat came from outside U.S., intended for different school
More school safety
EDUCATION
Nothing found after evacuation of NC State building
Officials say Heritage Middle School bomb threat came from outside U.S., intended for different school
'No credible threat' at Wake Forest schools; search on for suspect
North Texas teachers get pistol training
More Education
Top Stories
Will we see snow twice in one week?
No verdict reached in case of Raleigh man accused of killing family and posting on Facebook
Missing American family of 4 found dead in Mexico
What to know about upcoming March for Our Lives
13 states from Dakotas to North Carolina on alert for heavy snow
ACC rivals Duke and Syracuse meet in Sweet 16
Teenage girl in critical condition after Raleigh apartment fire
Top tech under $200
Show More
No students injured in Garner High School bus crash
Maryland school shooting victim dies after being taken off life support
Justice Dept. charges 9 Iranians in massive hacking scheme
Suspect in French hostage-taking fatally shot by police
Who was FDNY firefighter killed during Harlem apartment fire?
More News
Top Video
Maryland school shooting victim dies after being taken off life support
No students injured in Garner High School bus crash
It's National Puppy Day! How you can help an area pup in need
Hundreds flock to suggest ideas for Raleigh's Dix Park
More Video