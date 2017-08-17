With increased pressure on lawmakers to remove Confederate monuments and plaques from citizens, school districts across the country are rethinking their names.In Texas, a Dallas school district wants to change the name of five of it's schools named for Confederate officials. Schools named after Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, Sidney Lanier, Albert Sidney Johnston, and John Reagan are up for consideration.In Oklahoma, Oklahoma City officials are of like thinking."What we want to do is find out if the communities have interest in going forward with the name change." said Aurora Lora, Superintendent of Oklahoma City Public Schools.In Greensboro, North Carolina, school board leaders voted last year to rename Aycock Middle school in the 2017-2018 school year.The middle school was named for Charles B. Aycock, the governor of North Carolina from 1901-1905. Though Aycock was an advocate for education, he doubled as an advocate for white supremacy.