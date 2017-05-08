School walk-ins planned statewide

The North Carolina Association of Educators is coordinating action events all week to send a message to state and local lawmakers to fully fund schools.The week will begin with walk-ins at schools throughout the state.They're asking leaders to eliminate A through F school report cards based on test scores and to increase per-student spending to the national average."Our students deserve more," said Nicholas Graber-Grace, a teacher and member of the Durham Association of Educators. "As a teacher, I know that I cannot meet all of my students' needs when North Carolina is 43rd in the country in per student spending. The state has consistently failed to provide the funding that we need to do the best by our children."They're also asking leaders to not cut jobs at schools."These budget cuts hurt our children," said Parent Crystal Rogers, who is a PTA President. "As a parent, I want my child to have all of the energy and all of the knowledge that her teacher has to offer her without having to strain against budget cuts and not having the resources needed.Organizers are asking supporters to "Wear Red for Ed."The walk-in at Holly Grove Elementary School in Holly Springs starts at 8:30 a.m.There are planned walk-ins at other schools in Durham, like Eastway Elementary School, Southwest Elementary School, Forest View Elementary School, Jordan High School, E.K. Powe Elementary and Hillside High School.