EDUCATION

NC Senate plan could make driver's education upfront costs soar

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents will have to pay the full cost of driver's education up front under a Senate proposal.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It cost Bud Davenport $65 to enroll his 15-year-old son in a driver's education course at Jordan's Driving School in Wake County.

For parents after him, that initial cost could go up if parents have to fork over the full price.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"Upwards of $300 or $400, that's a big difference," said Davenport.

The state senate's version of the proposed state budget includes a Driver Safety Incentive Program. It basically transforms funding put in place two years ago into a reimbursement program.

Parents will have to pay the full cost of driver's education up front. If their child passes their learner's permit test the first time around, they will be eligible to get up to $275 reimbursed.

"While our budget does allow local school districts to charge a fee that covers the cost of driver's education, it also creates a new driver safety incentive program, which will provide a reimbursement of up to $275 for parents whose students take driver's education and pass the DMV test for a learner's permit on the first try," said Amy Auth, spokesperson for Senate Pro Tem Phil Berger.

"We've said for years that the current model for driver's education simply isn't delivering the best results for our young people. Past studies have found that 46 percent of students that complete the state driver education course subsequently fail the DMV test, even after multiple attempts. By tying reimbursement to passing the DMV exam on the first try, we are creating an incentive for parents to ensure their students actually study and take the test seriously."

"I don't know that that will be enough of an incentive to get through that test that first time," said Dennis Bruce. Bruce's grandson just finished his driver's education course.

Lorraine Jordan runs the Jordan Driving School, which teaches 12,000 students a year in Wake County. She points out that many students are nervous when they take that test at the DMV and may not perform well for that reason.

"If we're just basing drivers education on whether you pass a test or not, why don't we all just teach students how to pass the driver's education test?" Jordan asked.

Jordan, as well as parents, will be watching and waiting to see how the incentive program plays in the House when it hashes out its version of the proposed state budget.
Related Topics:
educationdrivereducationgeneral assemblynorth carolina newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Oprah attends Elon graduation to honor student
Pastors urge Wake Schools to rethink Sunday graduations
Coffee makers - they're not just for coffee anymore
Study: Reports of sex assaults on college campuses triple
More Education
Top Stories
Live coverage: 19 dead after explosion at Ariana Grande concert
New push to ban Confederate apparel in Orange Co. schools
Habitat for Humanity reshaping plans for Cary
DHS says security may increase at events in U.S.
Trump's $4.1 trillion budget features deep domestic cuts
Arrest made in shooting at Raleigh park
Cary Towne Center may get whole new life besides IKEA
Show More
23andMe: What surprises genealogical testing holds
Supreme Court says race used to draw 2 NC districts
Armed suspect robs woman at Fayetteville ATM
Man charged with peeping at Raleigh Sears store
Tillis weighs in on threats against lawmakers
More News
Top Video
Live coverage: 19 dead after explosion at Ariana Grande concert
New push to ban Confederate apparel in Orange Co. schools
Habitat for Humanity reshaping plans for Cary
Cary Towne Center may get whole new life besides IKEA
More Video