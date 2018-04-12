WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Student taken to hospital after large fight breaks out at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Huge fight breaks out at Athens Drive High School. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
One student was taken to the hospital after a large fight broke out at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh Thursday afternoon.

It happened as school was dismissing around 2:20 p.m.

Video of the fight sent to ABC11 showed dozens of students involved.

Authorities said those involved were from Athens Drive High as well as other schools.

Wake County Public Schools System spokesperson Lisa Luten said police were called to investigate the assault. EMS transported the injured student to the hospital.

Raleigh police and WCPSS Security will be on campus for the start of the school day on Friday.
