EDUCATION

Student with autism performs breathtaking version of Star Spangled Banner

EMBED </>More Videos

An autistic student gave a breathtaking performance of the Star Spangled Banner.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WTVD) --
A student at Ironwood High School student in Glendale, Arizona, gave a breathtaking performance of the Star Spangled Banner during a school pep rally on Friday, April 6.

Ridge Brown, a Glendale resident with autism, performed for the first time in public since he learned how to play the guitar.

The crowd broke out into a roaring applause following his performance.

Brown's special education teacher, Sean Hegarty, shared the clip of Brown's performance on Facebook.

The video reached over 8,000 views at the time it was originally posted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationautismstudentsmusicArizona
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Happy 102nd birthday, Beverly Cleary!
Apex High students return after being stranded in Europe
Wake County Public Schools budget calls for more school support staff
Groundbreaking held for joint YMCA, school in southeast Raleigh
More Education
Top Stories
Wake Forest man injured in coyote attack
8-year-old girl calls 911 during kidnapping at San Diego-Mexico border
Uber to up its background checks for drivers
Bank of America to stop lending to makers of 'military-style firearms'
NC man accused of killing girlfriend, dumping her body in well
First responders cope with emotions after trying to save 3-year-old's life
Trump administration considers plan to allow drug testing for some food stamp recipients
Durham icon and co-founder of Chicken Hut dies on her birthday
Show More
Dead baby found in suitcase next to train tracks: Official
Widow of Fort Bragg soldier jumps with Golden Knights in honor of late husband
Man dies 20 years after being abused, biological parents charged with murder
Suspect in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center carjacking in custody
Apex High students return after being stranded in Europe
More News