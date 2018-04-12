Student with autism performs breathtaking version of Star Spangled Banner

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WTVD) --A student at Ironwood High School student in Glendale, Arizona, gave a breathtaking performance of the Star Spangled Banner during a school pep rally on Friday, April 6.
Ridge Brown, a Glendale resident with autism, performed for the first time in public since he learned how to play the guitar.
The crowd broke out into a roaring applause following his performance.
Brown's special education teacher, Sean Hegarty, shared the clip of Brown's performance on Facebook.
The video reached over 8,000 views at the time it was originally posted.