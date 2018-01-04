  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
PERSON COUNTY NEWS

The latest on school, business, and transit closings and delays

Wake County had 24 schools affected by the extreme cold.

Many school systems and businesses across the viewing area are closing because of the winter weather.

Click here for a full list of closings and delays.


GoTriangle, GoDurham, GoCary, and Chapell Hill Transit bus service will cancel their services until 10 a.m.

Wake and Chatham counties will close their courthouses on Thursday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Fort Bragg will close on Thursday with only emergency personnel needing to report.

City of Fayetteville offices will closed, trash pickup canceled, and bus services will begin at 10 a.m.

Apex Middle School in Wake County will be closed on Thursday as they continue to fix heating system issues at the school.

Chapel Hill- Carrboro City Schools will be closed.

Cumberland County Schools will be closed. All Cumberland schools and offices will be closed for students and staff and Prime Time will be closed and all after-school activities canceled.

Durham Public Schools will be closed. It is an optional teacher workday for staff.

Franklin County schools will be closed.

Johnston County schools will be closed.

Orange County Schools will be closed.

Moore County schools will be closed.

Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools will be closed.

Wake County schools will be closed.

All Wake Tech campuses will be closed Thursday, too.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationschool closingswake county schoolsdurham public schoolschapel hill newsnorth carolina newsDurhamDurham CountyWake CountyRaleighOrange CountyChapel HillCarrboroLumbertonLee CountyHarnett CountyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSON COUNTY NEWS
Person Co. deputies make arrest in cold case murder
ABC11's Tim Pulliam, visits former high school, teachers
Roxboro woman blessing NC cancer patients with surprises
Roxboro coach hurt in fiery crash that left suspect dead
More person county news
EDUCATION
Durham student who helped desegregate UNC Chapel Hill dies at 80
North Carolina driver's education law goes into effect in January
Wake board votes to keep new school on traditional calendar
Major water leak in Edgecombe County still a mystery
More Education
Top Stories
At least three lives lost during snowstorm
Crashes cause Durham Co. sheriff to speak out about wintry roads
Referee Ted Valentine turns back on UNC's Joel Berry
After the snow: Weather outlook for the rest of the week
2 killed in Moore County after truck slides off bridge, lands in creek
Snow sweeps across Cumberland, other Sandhills counties
Body found in Nash County creek
Area buses suspend early morning services
Show More
Serious crash closes northbound I-95 near Lumberton
WCPSS releases students early because of winter weather threat
Fayetteville driver killed, passenger hurt in single-car crash
See how experienced farmers act fast to avoid crop damage
Winter storm slams Southeast, forecast to explode as 'bomb cyclone' in Northeast
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow dogs enjoying the first snowfall of the season
PHOTOS: Your images from the first snow of 2018
PHOTOS: Dozens killed as bus plunges off cliff in Peru
PHOTOS: NC State wins the Sun Bowl
More Photos