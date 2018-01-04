The latest on school, business, and transit closings and delays

Many school systems and businesses across the viewing area are closing because of the winter weather.GoTriangle, GoDurham, GoCary, and Chapell Hill Transit bus service will cancel their services until 10 a.m.Wake and Chatham counties will close their courthouses on Thursday.Fort Bragg will close on Thursday with only emergency personnel needing to report.City of Fayetteville offices will closed, trash pickup canceled, and bus services will begin at 10 a.m.Apex Middle School in Wake County will be closed on Thursday as they continue to fix heating system issues at the school.Chapel Hill- Carrboro City Schools will be closed.Cumberland County Schools will be closed. All Cumberland schools and offices will be closed for students and staff and Prime Time will be closed and all after-school activities canceled.Durham Public Schools will be closed. It is an optional teacher workday for staff.Franklin County schools will be closed.Johnston County schools will be closed.Orange County Schools will be closed.Moore County schools will be closed.Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools will be closed.Wake County schools will be closed.All Wake Tech campuses will be closed Thursday, too.