Three Wake Forest schools under 'community lockdown' after threat

Three Wake Forest schools are in a community lockdown after someone made a threat against Heritage Middle School.According to the Town of Wake Forest, school officials received a call at about 8:30 a.m. from someone making a threat against the school.Law enforcement is investigating and providing additional security at Heritage high school, middle school and elementary school.All three schools are in "community lockdown" which means all exterior doors of the school are locked and no one is allowed to enter or exit the building until an all-clear announcement is received from police.The schools are operating as "business as usual" with the exception of no outside activities.According to school officials, anyone wishing to pick up their child is asked to be patient as school officials coordinate with law enforcement to ensure the safety and accountability of all students.