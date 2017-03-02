Triangle celebrates 'Read Across America Day'

Started my day off reading at Southwest Elem School. 1st time reading The Sneetches. #ReadAcrossAmerica #DrSeuss pic.twitter.com/uhJ9swWR1J — Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) February 28, 2017

Events are being held across the country and here in the Triangle Thursday to celebrate Theodor Seuss Geisel's - best known as Dr. Seuss - birthday by promoting reading with the 16th annual Read Across America Day.ABC11's own Amber Rupinta will take part in an event at Marbles Kids Museum at 11 a.m. in downtown Raleigh. March 2 is also the conclusion of the museum's book drive currently ongoing in partnership with Wake UP and Read.Governor Roy Cooper will also attend a Read Across America event at 10 a.m. at Parkwood Elementary School in Durham.Soldiers from Fort Bragg and state troopers are getting in on the action Thursday as well by taking part in school events."Super Hero" readers Wonder Woman, Batman, Captain America, and Fort Bragg soldiers will visit with and read to students at Lake Rim Elementary during a program to celebrate the importance of literacy. The event, sponsored by the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE), is scheduled from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the school on Hoke Loop Road in Fayetteville.The State Highway Patrol is also participating in the nationwide celebration with troopers in the Wake County area reading books written by Dr. Seuss to students at East Garner Elementary School in Garner. Two separate readings are scheduled to take place on Thursday and Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the school on Jones Sausage Road.Students are also planning their own celebrations.At Southwest Elementary School in Durham, students will dress in various Dr. Seuss gear and parade around the school Thursday morning before dropping off donated books that will be sent to a school that was affected by Hurricane Matthew.Another book donation will take place at Primrose School Cary Thursday at 10 a.m. The school will donate 200 books to Interact of Raleigh.Cary police, fire fighters, Miss North Carolina, Miss Shaw University, and Stormy - the Mascot from the Carolina Hurricanes hockey team - will all be guest readers at the event.