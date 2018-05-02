BILL COSBY

UNC chancellor recommends Board of Trustees revoke Bill Cosby's honorary degree

Bill Cosby, center, arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.

University of North Carolina's chancellor has recommended that the Board of Trustees initiate a process to revoke the honorary degree awarded to Bill Cosby in 2003.

According to Chancellor Carol Folt said this is the first known time that the University has taken steps to rescind an honorary degree.

"In this case, Cosby's acts were so counter to our campus values that this prestigious honor is no longer appropriate," she said in a statement.

The Trustees are reviewing a recommendation to revoke his honorary degree and they will formally vote on the matter at their regular May meeting.

"The University has no tolerance for sexual assault, and we have worked diligently in recent years to comprehensively revise our sexual assault and misconduct policy and enhance resources for our community," Chancellor Folt said.
