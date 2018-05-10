  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
EDUCATION

Video of Apex High School student tearing down Black Lives Matter mural goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

An Apex High School mural was torn down by a student (WTVD)

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
A video of an Apex student tearing down a Black Lives Matter mural at his high school is going viral on Twitter and now that student has been suspended.

The mural was torn down by 16-year-old Mason Stewart.



He told ABC11 on Thursday that he found the mural to be offensive and inappropriate.



"The mural on the wall was up there for about three or four weeks, 'cause they've been working on it occasionally because it's an art class, and right when I saw the gun go up, that's when I complained and it's still up here since Monday so I tore it down," he said.

Stewart is a junior at the high school.

He said, for weeks, he's complained to teachers and administrators that he didn't feel showing a gun on the mural was appropriate on school grounds.

"It was very offensive and it's pointing fingers to cops, and more likely white officers," he said. "And I have a lot of respect for officers because their job is not easy."

To his chagrin, the art installation was approved ahead of time by school staff.
A student who worked on the project took to social media after the mural was destroyed.



Her tweet has been shared thousands of times and liked by more than 25,000 people.

Other students who spoke to ABC11 on Thursday said they are outraged.

"I find it incredibly disrespectful to the lives that died because they're all innocent and he's trying to say it's freedom of speech, but you're tearing down someone else's freedom of speech basically," said Chavis Coachman.

The principal did post a message on Apex High School's website, saying that defacing school property for any reason is not tolerated.

Stewart was suspended for a post on Instagram about the incident that was deemed racially insensitive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolblack lives matterstudentswake county schoolswake county newsApex
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Cumberland County, other school districts to close May 16 for teacher's rally
Wayne County Public Schools to close May 16 for teacher's rally
Controversy swirls around Confederate-themed Fayetteville yearbook photo
Johnston County Public Schools to close May 16 due to teacher's rally
More Education
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued
Police: Woman walks into Burlington home, kidnaps 3-year-old
Stretching Your Dollar: ABC11 price compares a dozen roses for Mother's Day
Can Raleigh's 10-year plans handle Amazon HQ2?
Police: Several weapons stolen during Hillsborough gun store break-in
Missing: Deputies searching for South Carolina mother, 6 children
Fayetteville police officer treated with Narcan after fentanyl exposure
Wayne County Public Schools to close May 16 for teacher's rally
Show More
EpiPen shortage: What you need to know
Multiple failures led to ambush of American soldiers in Niger: Military Probe
Warsaw police investigate after viral video of officer putting man in chokehold
South Carolina offices close for Confederate Memorial Day
Troubleshooter: Fayetteville business owner who didn't complete job gives answers
More News