WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Wake County Public Schools budget calls for more school support staff

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake County Public Schools budget calls for more school support staff (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Of the $58.9 million additional funds the Wake County Public School is asking for in their upcoming budget, about $48 million will go toward maintaining current standards. The other approximately $11 million is targeted toward additional services, with $5 million earmarked for new school guidance counselors, school social workers and school psychologists.

"When I have to leave one school to go to another school, I feel like that I'm leaving a family hanging," said Sara Davis, a Wake County Public Schools social worker.

Davis covers two schools, something that's common for many in her role.

That split has led the district to fall far behind recommended counselor to student ratios.

The suggested ratio is 250 students for one counselor. In Wake County, it's 447 students for every counselor.

While Helen Everitt, a sixth-grade counselor, works only with Davis Drive Middle School in Cary, she notes rising enrollment has led to more work.

She explained that hiring more support staff, and thus bringing the ratio down, would lead to more impactful relationships.

"It allows us to get to know the students on a more deeper, personal level, and really help to see what their conflicts are. Whatever the situation is, whatever their concern is from their perspective and help lead them in the right direction," says Everitt.

How - and if - that funding comes remains to be seen.

The proposed budget will now go to the Wake County Commissioners to review, just one facet of a quickly-growing area full of expanding needs.

"We always have more requests than money," explained District 4 Commissioner Erv Portman.

Portman said the country usually has $30 million more in revenue each year due to new businesses, homes, and population increases.

Of those additional funds, about $10 million goes towards debt services. The remaining $20 million goes towards a variety of projects, ranging from schools to green spaces.

If needs still exist after that money is spent, the county needs another way to fund approved proposals.

"We've actually raised taxes four times in the last four years and that's never happened before," said Portman, who serves as co-education chair.

With that in mind, County Commissioners are working closely with the School Board to come up with a plan to prevent the cycle from continuing.

Commissioner Portman stressed it is the district's responsibility to prioritize what needs funding the most.

To view the district's full proposal, click here.

To view the district's request for more support staff, click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolbudgetwake county schoolswake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS
Groundbreaking held for joint YMCA, school in southeast Raleigh
WCPSS superintendent requests $58.9 million in proposed budget
New budget, lowering class sizes on Wake County school board agenda
Wake County students build innovation kits for fifth-graders
More wake county schools
EDUCATION
Groundbreaking held for joint YMCA, school in southeast Raleigh
FAMILY MATTERS: Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school
WCPSS superintendent requests $58.9 million in proposed budget
Teacher praised after rant about students, parents
More Education
Top Stories
Man dies 20 years after being abused, biological parents charged with murder
Durham icon and co-founder of Chicken Hut dies on her birthday
Man taken to hospital after tree falls on excavator in Johnston County
4 East Carolina frat brothers arrested after guns, drugs seized
Rocky Mount baby found, mother remains missing
Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting on Easter in Zebulon
Fayetteville police: Man carjacked woman at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Boehner reverses on marijuana, announces he's joining cannabis company
Show More
Airbnb gives Apex man trip to Spain, flamenco lessons after 'Wheel' flub
500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines
Police seeking information in death of pregnant 18-year-old in Southern Pines
Trooper: Man faces new charge in wrong-way death crash
Raleigh man who attacked police served time for second-degree murder
More News