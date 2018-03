The Wake County Board of Education has approved the cancellation of the following make-up days:Saturday, April 7 for Year RoundSaturday, April 14 for Year RoundMonday, June 11 for TraditionalThe district can choose to waive make-up days if students have accumulated sufficient classroom time to meet the state requirements.The school system said it is making this decision now because it can "reasonably anticipate that no additional loss of school days will occur."