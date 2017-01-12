  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
EDUCATION

Wake, Durham announce school make-up days following snow

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Because winter weather closed school Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Wake County has announced several make-up days for traditional and year-round students.

For Monday's missed day, traditional calendar students will go to school on Friday, January 27. Year-round tracks 1, 2, and 3 will have school on Saturday, January 14. Track 4 was not in session, so no make-up day is required.

For Tuesday's missed day, traditional calendar students will go to school on Monday, February 20, while year-round tracks 1, 2, and 3 will have school on Saturday, April 1.

And for Wednesday's missed day, traditional calendar students will go to school on Friday, March 31, and year-round tracks 1, 2, and 3 will have school on Saturday, January 21.

Durham County Schools have also announced make-up days for students following this week's closings.

Traditional calendar students will make up Monday's missed day, on Monday Jan. 23, while year-round students will go to school on Monday, March 27.

For Tuesday and Wednesday's missed days, traditional calendar students will go to school on Monday, March 27 and Monday, April 17. Year-round students will go to school on Tuesday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 29.

