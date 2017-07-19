EDUCATION

Wake, Durham schools scramble to fill bus drivers jobs

EMBED </>More Videos

Wake and Durham schools are looking to fill bus-driving openings soon.

By
A bus driver shortage in Wake County could mean longer rides or walks to the bus stop for thousands of student.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The district still needs 70 full- and part-time drivers before traditional schools start August 28.

WCPSS runs nearly 800 buses, transporting between 70,000 and 80,000 students to and from schools each day.

Potential hires lined up outside Green Hope High School Wednesday afternoon for one of four job fairs this summer. Dozens more have already registered for the events.

"There are several things that make it difficult when we look at the pay of a bus driver in Wake County Public Schools and public school systems across the country. They are typically paid less than other areas," said Raushawna Price, WCPSS Senior Director of Talent Acquisition.

Starting pay for a WCPSS bus driver is $12.55 per hour.

Prospective school bus drivers attend one of four job fairs.



With dozens of positions unfilled, the school district is touting the job's perks.

"They have an opportunity for advancement, they can get into a team leader role, so there's a pipeline," said Price.

Wake County parent Richard Motilall showed up at Wednesday's job fair after getting an email for help from the school district.

"I was just coming to check it out to see what it's all about," he said. "It's new to me so I was just going to give it a shot to see if I like it."

School districts across the viewing area are scrambling to find new hires.

Durham Public Schools still needs 18 drivers. A spokesperson told ABC11 longer bus rides or wait times are possible if there is a shortage when school starts.

"We do have and recruit substitute bus drivers who step in to fill a route if needed, but the more vacancies we have the more subs we need," said Chip Suddereth.

Cumberland County Schools is trying to recruit 65 more drivers and monitors for traditional buses and buses for exceptional children.

WCPSS said traditional drivers already behind the wheel could still decide they will not drive next school year.

If that happens, the district will have to re-evaluate routes.

"Our goal is to make sure, throughout this entire process, that parents are aware of what the routes are going to look like," said Price.

Qualified candidates must pass a criminal background and driver's check before completing a training course.

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Upcoming job fairs:

Wake County Schools

Saturday August 5, 2017
9 a.m. - Noon
Southeast Raleigh HS
2600 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh, NC 27610

Thursday August 17, 2017
3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Sanderson HS
5500 Dixon Drive, Raleigh, NC 27609

Durham Public Schools

Tuesday July 25, 2017
5 p.m. - 7 p.m.
DPS Staff Development Center
2107 Hillandale Road, Durham, NC 27705
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationbus driverjobswake county schoolsdurham public schoolsRaleighDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Wake County Schools figuring out $29M budget shortfall
How today's Wake school meeting could affect your child
Durham nonprofit helps better childhood education
When is my district going back to school?
More Education
Top Stories
Sigh of relief for residents near NC State after arrest
Brier Creek boom continues with Harris Teeter 'with a bar'
Raleigh makes pitch for Major League Soccer team, stadium
Sheriff: North Carolina woman left toddler in car overnight
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
Will you find the hidden Whole Foods gift card?
Wake County prepares for sizzling temperatures
Train slams into car, drags it in Durham
Show More
Sea turtles released on NC Coast
Hip-hop as literature: Durham scholar returns from Harvard
Cooper tours Seymour Johnson AFB in support of military
Justices allow strict enforcement of Trump refugee ban
Police: Man killed in lightning strike to nearby tree
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, July 19, 2017
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
Brier Creek boom continues with Harris Teeter 'with a bar'
Wake County prepares for sizzling temperatures
More Video