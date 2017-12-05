WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --The Wake County Public School System board is expected to vote on a final school reassignment plan and to formally start the search for a new superintendent during Tuesday's meeting.
Superintendent Jim Merrill announced he's resigning, effective February 1st.
The agenda for Tuesday's meeting includes voting on whether to contract with the North Carolina School Boards Association to conduct the search for $18,500. It would allocate an additional $15,000 in expenses during the search such as travel.
A final vote is expected on school reassignment.
Students will need to fill four new schools opening during the next school year. Some parents have expressed concerns about changing from a year round to traditional calendar.
Some parents whose children are slated to attend Buckhorn Creek Elementary, opening in August on a traditional calendar, have expressed opposition.
Tuesday's meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
--------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD