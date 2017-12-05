EDUCATION

School reassignment, superintendent search on Wake County school board agenda

WAke County School Board leaders discuss new superintendent search (WTVD)

The Wake County Public School System board is expected to vote on a final school reassignment plan and to formally start the search for a new superintendent during Tuesday's meeting.

Superintendent Jim Merrill announced he's resigning, effective February 1st.

The agenda for Tuesday's meeting includes voting on whether to contract with the North Carolina School Boards Association to conduct the search for $18,500. It would allocate an additional $15,000 in expenses during the search such as travel.

A final vote is expected on school reassignment.

Students will need to fill four new schools opening during the next school year. Some parents have expressed concerns about changing from a year round to traditional calendar.

Some parents whose children are slated to attend Buckhorn Creek Elementary, opening in August on a traditional calendar, have expressed opposition.

Tuesday's meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

