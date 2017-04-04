WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Wake Schools to ask for 14 percent funding increase

The request is $56 million more than last year's budget, a 14 percent increase.

CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
It's going to be a very tough ask. Wake County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jim Merrill intends to request $56 million more from Wake taxpayers for next year's school district budget.

The district hopes the number will be less. But it's planning for a bad scenario and may have to very soon start thinking worst-case.

Armed with what he called, "best guesses," Merrill proposed a $1.6 billion budget to fund the district next school year. That includes a $467 million request to Wake County commissioners. That's $56 million more than last year, a 14 percent increase.

"It's a dollar amount that again is a guess, not knowing where the legislature might go on this," Merrill said.

The guesswork surrounds a new mandate from the state legislature requiring significantly lower class sizes in K-3. Merrill's budget team estimates it will cost $26 million to pay for the additional 462 teachers it'll take to accommodate the state's requirement.

The district's estimate was calculated without cutting art, music and gym. Merrill is asking for $13 million of the $26 million from the county. But there's no guarantees he'll get any of it.

"We're not telling our elementary people (to prepare for cuts) or sending letters," Merrill said. "We're just holding and hoping for an improvement in the situation. But I had to develop a budget."

State lawmakers are currently debating a rollback in the class-size mandate. But, so far nothing has been passed.

Also on the agenda at Tuesday night's school board meeting, the panel signed off on several bell schedule changes across the district in an effort to ease the crunch on county buses.
"We're between making a necessary decision or creating more chaos for kids waiting for buses that don't show up," board member Bill Fletcher said before voting in support of the changes.

The board voted to move the start time at Apex High from 7:25 a.m. to 7:10, dismissing at 2:03 p.m. Apex Elementary start time moves to 9:15 a.m., dismissal at 3:45 p.m. Heritage Elementary will start and dismiss 15 minutes later.

Wake Forest Middle will start and end 10 minutes earlier. North Forest Pines Elementary was slated for bell changes, but the board pulled the school from the list. That bell schedule will remain the same.

Wake school board members also moved to address the district's school bus driver shortage. They approved a one-time $750 retention bonus for all current drivers. It's an effort to keep drivers on the payroll for the rest of the school year.

