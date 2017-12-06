Wakefield HS fight caught on video outrages parents

Disturbing video from Wakefield HS shows one student beating up another while others stand around to film! Find out what led up to this beatdown. Warning: Strong language! #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ANaYkuvmN1 — DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) December 6, 2017

A Tuesday fight involving two students at Wakefield High School has upset many parents, including the victim's father.The video shows one student beating up another student in the boy's restroom. The fight stemmed from a Monday dispute between the victim and a girl during school hours."That's not right. Bottom line," said Michael Kiernan, who viewed the video. "How is that a success for him, the guy who did it? Knucklehead! And the guy who took it, people who stood around and took the video, they're also culpable. I can't get my head around that part of it."The victim's father admits to a "back and forth" between his son and the female student. She then allegedly told her boyfriend who later asked to speak with the victim in the boys' restroom. Shortly after entering the bathroom, the fight ensued while other students stood around to watch and film.The victim, according to his father, suffered a concussion and other injuries and was taken to the hospital. He returned to school Wednesday but asked to leave early after not feeling well."Things happen in school, but nothing like that," Kiernan said.ABC11 reached out to Wake County Public School System and it sent the following response:The victim's father told ABC11 the student who beat up his son was charged with misdemeanor assault.