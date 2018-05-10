  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Watch
EDUCATION

Wayne County Public Schools to close May 16 for teacher's rally

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. --
Wayne County public schools will be closed to students on May 16 due to a high number of expected teacher absences. This is following suit of several other disctricts in the region, the most recent being Johnston County.

The closures are a result of a planned teacher's rally.

Other school systems involved include Wake County Schools, Durham Public Schools and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.

Thousands of teachers are expected to rally at the General Assembly in Raleigh when lawmakers reconvene for the legislative short session.

Roughly 800 Durham teachers have pledged not to come to work on May 16 and instead are traveling to Raleigh to lobby the legislature for what they say are desperately needed new state dollars for underfunded school systems.
Related Topics:
educationwayne county newspublic schoolWayne County
